Appeal to find missing teenage boys

We need help finding two teenage boys whose welfare we’re concerned about.

Kier and Joshua are missing from Bedfordshire and are believed to be in the St George area of Bristol or Kingswood area of South Gloucestershire.

They’ve been missing since 21 October and we’re concerned for their welfare.

Kier is 15-years-old, about 5ft 11ins tall and was last seen wearing a long black puffer jacket and black Nike trainers.

Joshua, is 14-years-old and about 5ft 7ins tall. He was last seen wearing a dark Nike tracksuit, with a long black puffer jacket and black Nike Air Force 1 trainers.