Appeal to locate missing 15-year-old Sophia from Bristol

We’re appealing for information and sightings to help us locate missing 15-year-old Sophia.

Sophia, from Bristol, was last seen at around 12.45pm on Friday 15 October, but she has made contact with family members since this time. We are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

She’s described as white, around 5ft 4ins, of medium build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shiny leggings, a black padded jacket and black Nike trainers. She currently has a burn mark on her left cheek.

She may be in the St Paul’s or Clifton areas of Bristol, or may have travelled elsewhere, possibly the Tottenham area of north London.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221241805.