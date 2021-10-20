Bristol murder – man in court

A man is due in court today, Wednesday 20 October charged with murder following the death of an 18-year-old man in Bristol.

The 18-year-old died after being found injured in Hayes Close, Lawrence Hill, at about 6.20pm on Thursday 14 October. A post mortem examination has found that he died from a stab wound to the chest.

He has not yet been formally identified, but his family are being supported by specially-trained officers. Our thoughts are with them and we ask people to respect their privacy in their grief.

Kairon Sawyers, 19, of Whitchurch, will appear before Bristol Magistrates Court.

A 17-year-old boy who can’t be named because of his age was remanded in custody after appearing in court charged with the attempted murder of Kairon Sawyers.

Detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team still want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, especially anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area between those times.

If you have any information please call 101 and give the reference 5221241131. We understand that some people may not want to speak directly to us, but the independent charity Crimestoppers will take information 100 per cent anonymously. They never tell us who you are, just what you know, so please call them on 0800 555 111.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “Our community feels deeply this heartbreaking loss of a young life. Neighbourhood officers continue to patrol and engage with people.

“I and my colleagues welcomed the opportunity to meet with concerned parents, community groups, other agencies and services on Monday to listen, to explain what we’re doing, and discuss how we can continue to pull together to keep our children safe on the streets.”