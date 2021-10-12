Can you help us find Grant?

Skip to content

12th October 2021

Grant

We’re appealing for the public’s help to find a man whose welfare we’re concerned about.

Grant, aged 41, went missing yesterday morning (11 October) from the Radstock area.

He’s white, about 5ft 7ins tall and may be wearing a black and white camouflage print jacket.

He’s known to frequent the Bath area.

Anyone who sees Grant is asked to call 999 quoting reference 5221237377.

Anyone with information about where he might be should call 101 giving the call handler the same reference.