CCTV appeal after bar’s window damaged

Posted at 08:36 on 19th October 2021 in Appeals

We wish to speak with this man in connection with our investigation.

We are releasing a CCTV image as part of our ongoing enquiries into a criminal damage incident in Bristol.

At approximately 1.50am on Saturday 24 July, an unknown man broke a glass window of a bar in Cheltenham Road.

We’d like to speak with the male, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as male, white, approximately mid-20s, of a large build and had dark stubble. He is seen wearing a dark baseball cap, light grey long-sleeved jumper, dark grey or light blue shorts, predominantly black trainers and a bag over one shoulder.

If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221167809