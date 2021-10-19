CCTV appeal after bar’s window damaged

We are releasing a CCTV image as part of our ongoing enquiries into a criminal damage incident in Bristol.

At approximately 1.50am on Saturday 24 July, an unknown man broke a glass window of a bar in Cheltenham Road.

We’d like to speak with the male, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as male, white, approximately mid-20s, of a large build and had dark stubble. He is seen wearing a dark baseball cap, light grey long-sleeved jumper, dark grey or light blue shorts, predominantly black trainers and a bag over one shoulder.