CCTV image released as part of inquiry into Weston-super-Mare serious sexual assault

Do you recognise the man in the above CCTV image?

Officers investigating a serious sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare would like to talk to him but need help identifying him.

The victim was assaulted by a man she’d met in a bar on High Street on the evening of Sunday, 22 August.

The offender is described as white, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and of stocky build. He had short spiky blonde/ ginger hair and stubble and wore silver square-rimmed glasses.

He spoke with a West Country accent and based on what he said to the victim, is believed to have links to a number of locations across Somerset.

The victim has been provided with access to specialist support services and is being kept updated with the progress of our investigation.