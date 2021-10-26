CCTV image released as part of rape investigation

Detectives investigating a rape that happened in Bristol this month are releasing a photo of a person they wish to identify as part of their enquiries.

We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the individual, or was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage.

The victim, who is male, was attacked in Castle Park at some point between 6.10-6.45am on Saturday 16 October. We will continue to provide him with access to support services following what has happened.

The suspect is said to have spoken with a deep accent, likened to being South African.

We’re releasing an image of someone we wish to speak with as part of our ongoing enquiries.

He’s described as male, black or mixed race, approximately 5ft 9ins, with dark eyes and a slim face with a narrow chin. He is said to be slim with broad shoulders. He was wearing a black puffa jacket with a hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.

We believe he was seen in the Union Street and Broadmead areas riding a black scooter or e-scooter both before and after the incident.

The neighbourhood team have been made aware and additional reassurance patrols have been taking place. CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone who can assist our efforts is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221242253.