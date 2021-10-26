CCTV image released as part of rape investigation
Detectives investigating a rape that happened in Bristol this month are releasing a photo of a person they wish to identify as part of their enquiries.
We are keen to hear from anyone who recognises the individual, or was in the area at the time and may have witnessed what happened or have dashcam footage.
The victim, who is male, was attacked in Castle Park at some point between 6.10-6.45am on Saturday 16 October. We will continue to provide him with access to support services following what has happened.
The suspect is said to have spoken with a deep accent, likened to being South African.
We’re releasing an image of someone we wish to speak with as part of our ongoing enquiries.
He’s described as male, black or mixed race, approximately 5ft 9ins, with dark eyes and a slim face with a narrow chin. He is said to be slim with broad shoulders. He was wearing a black puffa jacket with a hood, dark tracksuit bottoms and black Nike trainers.
We believe he was seen in the Union Street and Broadmead areas riding a black scooter or e-scooter both before and after the incident.
The neighbourhood team have been made aware and additional reassurance patrols have been taking place. CCTV enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone who can assist our efforts is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221242253.
If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to the police. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website at www.thebridgecanhelp.org.uk or call 0117 342 6999.
For more advice and support, visit www.thisisnotanexcuse.org
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.