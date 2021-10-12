Have you seen wanted man Kyle Cox?
Kyle Cox, aged 23, from Weston-super-Mare, is wanted on warrant for failing to appear in court on drug charges and breaching a court order.
He’s described as white, about 5ft 8ins (1.73m) tall and thin with short brown hair and blue eyes.
If you have any information about his whereabouts please call 101 and give the reference 5221204145.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.