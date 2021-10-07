Image released as part of indecent exposure investigation

Enquiries are ongoing following a report of indecent exposure by an unknown male in Taunton at the weekend.

The incident happened in the vicinity of Tangier Car Park, in Castle Street, at about 1.55pm on Sunday 3 October.

Officers attended and conducted tours of the surrounding area but searches for the individual proved negative.

Enquiries have continued and we are now releasing an image of a male who we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation. He’s described as white, in his 20s or 30s, and wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.

The neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident.

We’d urge anyone who may have experienced a similar crime to make sure they report it to police if they haven’t done already.