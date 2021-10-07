Image released as part of indecent exposure investigation
Enquiries are ongoing following a report of indecent exposure by an unknown male in Taunton at the weekend.
The incident happened in the vicinity of Tangier Car Park, in Castle Street, at about 1.55pm on Sunday 3 October.
Officers attended and conducted tours of the surrounding area but searches for the individual proved negative.
Enquiries have continued and we are now releasing an image of a male who we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation. He’s described as white, in his 20s or 30s, and wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and sunglasses.
The neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident.
We’d urge anyone who may have experienced a similar crime to make sure they report it to police if they haven’t done already.
Anyone with information relating to this incident, or recognises the individual, should call 101 and give reference number 5221230577.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.