Male sought in connection with sexual assault investigation

We’re investigating an incident on a bus where a female was sexually assaulted.

The incident happened at about 4.50pm on Tuesday 21 September on a Number 8 bus in Bristol city centre.

The offender approached the victim while she was seated, before putting his arm around her and inappropriately touching her.

He remained on the bus for a few minutes after the incident before alighting in Clifton near the Victoria Rooms, in Queens Road.

PC Rosie Murrell said: “This man’s actions were disgraceful; no woman should be subjected to such deplorable behaviour. We have ensured the victim is being offered access to support services in light of what has happened.

“CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we’re releasing photographs of a male we wish to identify and speak with as part of our investigation.

“We’d ask anyone who recognises him, or witnessed this sexual assault, to call 101 and give reference number 5221220300, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”