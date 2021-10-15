Searches continue after teenager dies in Bristol

Officers remain at the scene of an assault in Bristol in which a young man tragically lost his life.

Roads around Old Market remain closed today, Friday 15 October, as we carry out searches, forensic examinations and other enquiries following the death in Hayes Close on Thursday evening, 14 October.

The deceased is believed to be an 18-year-old man from Bedminster. Formal identification is yet to take place, but his immediate family are aware. They are being supported by specially-trained officers and our sympathies are with them in their loss.

He was found with significant injuries following calls reporting an assault at about 6.20pm on Thursday. Sadly he couldn’t be saved and died at the scene.

Although we don’t have confirmation of the cause of death yet, the Major Crime Investigation Team has launched a murder investigation.

Three people were arrested overnight in connection with the incident and remain in police custody

A man aged 19 was arrested on suspicion of murder. He required hospital treatment for injuries.

Two teenage boys were arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the 19-year-old.

Bristol Commander, Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “This is a tragedy and we feel deeply for the family in their loss.

“We’ll have uniformed officers on patrol in the area and engaging with the community as they come to terms with this awful crime.

“While arrests have been made, a thorough investigation is still underway, including a search for physical evidence. I ask anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm last night to get in touch if they saw anything which could help.

“We also want to hear from you if you have any dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area between those times.

“If you can help in any way please call 101 and give the reference 5221241131. We understand that some people may not want to speak directly to us, but the independent charity Crimestoppers will take information 100 per cent anonymously. They never tell us who you are, just what you know, so please call them on 0800 555 111.”