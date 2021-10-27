Teenagers charged in connection with Bristol affray

Three people have appeared in court after being charged in connection with an incident in Bristol earlier this month.

On Sunday 17 October, at approximately 3.45pm we were called to a store in Avonmeads, St Philips, after reports of a disturbance involving a number of people with a bladed article.

No injuries were reported.

The following males have subsequently been charged:

Ammar Robleh, 18 and from Easton, has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article. He was remanded by magistrates on Wednesday 20 October ahead of appearing at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 November.

A 17-year-old male, from Fishponds, is facing the same charges. He appeared before magistrates on the same day as Robleh and was bailed ahead of appearing before Bristol Youth Court on Wednesday 1 December.

A 15-year-old male, from Fishponds, was charged with affray and possession with intent to supply. He appeared before magistrates on Saturday 23 October and remanded. His next hearing will be at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 17 November.

An 18-year-old male was also arrested on suspicion of affray and has been released under investigation.