Two arrested following investigation into Bristol nightclub footage

Two men have been arrested as part of an investigation into footage which appears to show something being dropped into a woman’s drink at a Bristol nightclub.

Two 18-year-old men, both from Gloucestershire, have been arrested on suspicion of administering a noxious substance and they are in custody.

Enquiries into this incident are ongoing. We’d like to hear from anyone else with information which could help. Please call 101 and give the reference 5221228105.

If you believe your drink has been tampered with on a night out we’d recommend alerting bar or security staff at the venue, reporting the incident to police by calling 101 and seeking immediate medical advice. The same applies if you’re with someone and believe their drink has been tampered with.

Adding a substance to someone’s drink without their knowledge or permission is a serious offence, especially if used for the commission of other offences, and could result in serious harm if the person suffers an adverse reaction.