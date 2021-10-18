UPDATE: Bristol murder investigation

​Two young men remain in police custody today, Monday 18 October, as enquiries continue into the tragic death of an 18-year-old man in Bristol.

The man died after being found injured in Hayes Close, Lawrence Hill, at about 6.20pm on Thursday 14 October. A post mortem examination has found that he died from a stab wound to the chest.

While formal identification is yet to be completed, his family are being supported by specialist family liaison officers. We feel for them in their loss.

Three teenagers were arrested in connection with the incident.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He needed hospital treatment for knife wounds and remains in police custody at the time of writing.

A young man aged 17 was arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of the 19-year-old. He too remains in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy also arrested in connection with the attack on the 19-year-old suspect has been released without charge and faces no further action.

The investigation continues and officers want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Hayes Close and Hassell Drive between 6pm and 7pm on Thursday, especially anyone with dashcam, CCTV or phone footage of the area between those times.

If you can help in any way please call 101 and give the reference 5221241131. We understand that some people may not want to speak directly to us, but the independent charity Crimestoppers will take information 100 per cent anonymously. They never tell us who you are, just what you know, so please call them on 0800 555 111.