Wanted appeal to find Liam Daniels

Can you help us find 30-year-old Liam Daniels?

Daniels is wanted on a recall to prison, having previously been jailed for burglary.

He is described as white, male, about 5ft 9ins and of average build. He has four stars and his surname tattooed on his neck.

Daniels has links to several areas of Bristol, including Horfield, Lockleaze and St Paul’s, as well as Devon.

If you see Daniels, don’t approach, please call 999, quoting reference 5221221102, or ring 101 with any other information.