Wanted appeal to find Liam Daniels
Can you help us find 30-year-old Liam Daniels?
Daniels is wanted on a recall to prison, having previously been jailed for burglary.
He is described as white, male, about 5ft 9ins and of average build. He has four stars and his surname tattooed on his neck.
Daniels has links to several areas of Bristol, including Horfield, Lockleaze and St Paul’s, as well as Devon.
If you see Daniels, don’t approach, please call 999, quoting reference 5221221102, or ring 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.