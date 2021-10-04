Warrant issued to find wanted Ryan Thomas

We are appealing for information to help find Ryan Thomas.

A warrant has been issued for him in connection with an alleged assault.

He’s 43 years old and described as male, white, about 5ft 9ins, with grey hair and blue eyes. He has links with both North Bristol and the city centre.

If you see Ryan Thomas, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5221117905, or ring 101 with any other information.