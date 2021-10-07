Witness appeal after motorcyclist dies in Portway collision

One person has died in a collision on the A4 Portway this morning (Thursday 7 October).

The incident, involving a motorbike and a lorry, occurred near Sea Mills at approximately 5.45am.

Police, ambulance and fire crews were all called to the scene.

Sadly, the male motorcyclist sustained significant injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Collision investigators have attended to examine the scene. The road is expected to remain closed for the next few hours while vehicle recovery work is carried out.

We’d ask any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to call 101 and give reference number 5221233777.