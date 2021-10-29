Woman handed life sentence for murder of husband

A woman who killed her husband has been convicted of murder after stabbing him a number of times at their home in Somerset.

David Jackson phoned the emergency services at about 9pm on Saturday 13 February and said he had been critically injured.

The 999 call was played out to the jury during the trial. Wife Penelope Jackson could be heard taking the phone from him, before telling the call-handler ‘I’ve stabbed my husband’.

On the phone call she described stabbing him in the chest and twice in the abdomen, adding she’d aimed for his heart, but he ‘hasn’t got one’. She said she’d ‘had enough’.

The court was told the pair had begun arguing that night following a row over dinner, culminating in Jackson stabbing her 78-year-old husband.

Paramedics were sent to their home address in Parsonage Road, Berrow, but Mr Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson was arrested and during a search of the couple’s home police officers discovered a note from her entitled ‘confession’. Jackson wrote her husband had been a good father but she had taken ‘so much abuse’ over the years.

Police had been called to the address on 23 December 2020 with Jackson reporting being afraid of her husband. Medical experts considered whether his actions could have been linked to a neurological procedure he underwent two days prior and made changes to Mr Jackson’s care as a result.

No further calls were made to police by the couple in the seven-and-a-half weeks preceding Mr Jackson’s death.

Jackson, 66, denied one count of murder. Following a two-and-a-half week trial, the jury found her guilty by majority verdict, after more than 10 hours of deliberation.

Judge Martin Picton handed Jackson to a life sentence of which she’ll spend a minimum 18 years in prison, minus time already served in custody.

He said he did not detect a shred of remorse and that Jackson chose to stab her husband to death.

Temporary Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: “This is a deeply tragic case, which centred around suspected physical and mental abuse.

“I’d like to pay tribute to David Jackson’s family at this difficult time. The past few months have been tortuous for them and they have shown incredible courage throughout this undoubtedly painful legal process.

“They continue to receive support from a specialist officer and have understandably asked for their privacy to be respected as they look to come to terms with what has happened over the course of this year.”