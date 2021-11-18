Appeal after man exposes himself in front of child in Minehead

Police enquiries are ongoing following a report that a man indecently exposed himself in front of a ten-year-old child in Minehead on Thursday 11 November.

At around 4.20pm, the victim was approached by an unknown male while walking on a public footpath which runs parallel with the railway line in the direction of the Minehead Eye youth club.

The victim described him as being aged between 30 and 40, with tanned skin, short dark hair, wearing grey joggers and a hoodie, and speaking with a polish accent.

He exposed himself to the victim and made a sexually explicit comment.

The victim ran off and found a trusted adult who reported the incident to police.

An investigation is ongoing which includes a review of local CCTV. Anyone with information that could assist our inquiry is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference number 5221265973.

The victim is being offered appropriate safeguarding support.