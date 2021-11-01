Appeal after teen assaulted in park
An assault on a teenager in Taunton is being investigated by police.
It happened in French Weir Park at about 6.30pm on Saturday 11 September.
We’re keen to talk to the male, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.
He’s described as white, of a large build, predominantly bald with dark hair and beard. He is also seen wearing black clothing.
Witnesses, or anyone who recognsies him, should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221211544.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.