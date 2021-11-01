Appeal after teen assaulted in park

An assault on a teenager in Taunton is being investigated by police.

It happened in French Weir Park at about 6.30pm on Saturday 11 September.

We’re keen to talk to the male, pictured, in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, of a large build, predominantly bald with dark hair and beard. He is also seen wearing black clothing.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognsies him, should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221211544.