Appeal to find two men suspected of supplying drugs and firearms in the south west

Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of two men wanted in connection with an investigation into large-scale drugs supply, firearms offences, and money laundering in the south west.

Christopher Barbosa, 29, from Sea Mills in Bristol is charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine and money laundering.

Billy Foster, 33, from Oldland Common in Bristol has been charged with seven offences, including conspiracy to sell or transfer two handguns, conspiracy to supply cocaine, and money laundering.

Barbosa failed to attend Bristol Magistrates Court on 31 March and Foster failed to attend a separate hearing on 27 April.

Both men were arrested as part of national Operation Venetic, the UK law enforcement response to the takedown of encrypted communications platform EncroChat.

Barbosa is described as a mixed race man, 6ft 2 inches tall, of medium build, with a black beard and moustache.

Foster is described as a white man, 5ft 10 inches tall, of medium build, with dark brown hair and possibly has a beard and moustache.

If you see Barbosa or Foster, who are not believed to be together, do not approach them, call 999.

If you have any other information which may help to find them, call 101 quoting reference 5220116639.