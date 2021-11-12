Appeal to locate wanted man Jermaine Watson

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Watson.

The 42-year-old is wanted on warrant after failing to appear in court for offences that include assault and criminal damage.

He is known to frequent the areas of St. Werburghs and St. Pauls in Bristol.

If you see Jermaine, please don’t approach him. Call 999 quoting reference 5221245544, or ring 101 with any other information.