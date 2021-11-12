Appeal to locate wanted man Jermaine Watson
We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of Jermaine Watson.
The 42-year-old is wanted on warrant after failing to appear in court for offences that include assault and criminal damage.
He is known to frequent the areas of St. Werburghs and St. Pauls in Bristol.
If you see Jermaine, please don’t approach him. Call 999 quoting reference 5221245544, or ring 101 with any other information.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.