Appeal to locate wanted man Matthew Mazzie

We’re appealing for information and sightings to help us locate wanted man Matthew Mazzie.

The 28-year-old is wanted on a recall to prison and in connection with an investigation into an assault.

He’s described as white, 5ft 9ins, of medium build, with a mole of the right side of his nose.

He has links with Bristol and may be in the St George or Henbury areas, or in the south of the city.

If you see him, please don’t approach, but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5221253430.