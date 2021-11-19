Appeal: woman burned in assault in Bristol

Do you recognise this male, thought to be in his late teens?

Police want to speak to him in connection with the assault of a woman on Shirehampton Road, Bristol on Thursday 22 July.

The victim suffered burns to her arm and torso after a stick that had been set alight was thrown at her by an unknown offender.

If you can help police identify him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221166608.