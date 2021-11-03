Arrest after death of man, 18 – Bath

A man has died in hospital following an assault in Bath in the early hours of Monday 1 November.

It happened in Corn Street between 2.30am and 3am, almost immediately after an altercation at McDonald’s in nearby Southgate Street.

Benjamin Smith, 18, of Melksham, was taken to hospital by ambulance for treatment to a head injury but sadly died on Tuesday evening, 2 November. While the cause of death has yet to be confirmed, a man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Our thoughts are with Benjamin’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers and ask for privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

A man aged 19 was initially arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm but has today, Wednesday 3 November, been arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody. The investigation continues.

Detective Inspector Ben Lavender of the Major Crime Investigation Team said: “This is a tragedy and our sympathies are with Benjamin’s family in their grief. We’re working hard to get answers for them and if you were in the area of Southgate Street, St James’s Parade or Corn Street between 2.30am and 3am on Monday you may be able to help.

“If you saw the incident or have dashcam or phone footage which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5221256064.”