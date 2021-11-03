Arrest made after man injured in shooting incident – Bristol

We’re appealing for information and witnesses following a disorder in Bristol in which a man suffered a gunshot wound to his leg.

The incident happened in Courtenay Crescent, Knowle, at around 8pm on Tuesday (November 2).

Officers were called to attend a report of a disorder involving several people, and a short-time later a 34-year-old man self-presented at hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

An investigation has been launched and a number of scene guards are in place as we continue to gather evidence.

A review of CCTV from around the area and house-to-house enquiries are among the enquiries being carried out.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and he remains in custody.

Insp Chris Green, of the Broadbury Road Neighbourhood Policing team, said: “This is a concerning incident in which a man has been shot in the leg. Thankfully the injuries he suffered are not life-threatening.

“At this time we believe this to be a targeted incident involving people known to each other.

“There will be a significant policing presence in the area over the coming days, including additional patrols, as we investigate this crime and we’d encourage any residents with concerns or worries to speak to officers within their Neighbourhood Policing team.

“If anyone saw this incident take place, or has information on who was involved, we’d urge you to get in touch as soon as possible. We’d also like to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV/video doorbell footage, which would assist this investigation.”

If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221257978.

Details of how to contact your Neighbourhood Policing team can be found via this link