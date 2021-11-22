Arrest made after teenage girl assaulted in Weston-super-Mare park

We’re appealing for witnesses following an incident in which a 15-year-old girl was assaulted in a park in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened at around 8.20pm on Sunday 24 October within the public toilets in Grove Park.

During the assault, the victim was kicked, punched and stamped on. She was also attacked with a broken bottle, causing further injuries. She was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Another 15-year-old girl has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm in connection with this investigation and has been released on conditional bail.

We want to speak to anyone who saw this incident happen as there were a number of people in the park at the time. We particularly want to speak to a woman and a man who have gone into the toilets and provided first aid to the victim. These people left before officers arrived and could be key witnesses.

If you have information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221249797.