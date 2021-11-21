Arrest made following assault in Minehead town centre

We’re appealing for witnesses to an assault which happened in Minehead town centre on Thursday (November 18).

A 64-year-old man was assaulted by another man while he was sat outside a coffee shop in Wellington Square at around 1.45pm.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and has been released on bail so further enquiries can take place.

If you saw this incident or have any relevant mobile phone footage or any other information which would help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221271900