Burglar jailed after being caught with stolen items shortly after break-in

A burglar caught moments after stealing items in Frome last month has been jailed.

Kevin Kelly was arrested by police having targeted two properties in the vicinity.

The 52-year-old attempted to break into a home in Willow Vale in the early hours of Thursday 14 October only to be disturbed forcing him to hastily leave the scene.

However, just minutes later he broken into a home in Vicarage Road and made off with a number of items. But he was apprehended by police and found to be in possession of bank cards, keys and cash, having matched the description provided by the victim in Willow Vale who had alerted police to what had happened to them.

The occupants of the property in Vicarage Road were unaware they had been burgled until officers knocked on the door and returned the stolen items.

Kelly, of Marigold Road in Frome, pleaded guilty to attempted burglary with intent to steal and a dwelling burglary. He was jailed for a total of two years and three months. He was also ordered to pay a £190 victim surcharge yesterday (Tuesday 16 November) at Bristol Crown Court.

PC Jim Card said: “Excellent swift action by officers on the night meant Kelly was caught red-handed and the stolen property was quickly returned.

“But had it not been for the diligent homeowner who reported the burglary attempt a shortly before, Kelly may not have been apprehended so quickly. It shows the value of members of the public reporting any suspicious behaviour.”