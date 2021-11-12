CCTV appeal: Criminal damage incident in Bedminster
Do you recognise the two men pictured in this CCTV footage?
Police want to speak to them in connection with an incident of criminal damage in North Street, Bedminster which happened on Saturday 16 October between 5.20pm and 5.40pm.
A shop window was smashed after two males were involved in an altercation.
If you can help police identify the men pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5221252724
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.