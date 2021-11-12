CCTV appeal: Criminal damage incident in Bedminster

Do you recognise the two men pictured in this CCTV footage?

Police want to speak to them in connection with an incident of criminal damage in North Street, Bedminster which happened on Saturday 16 October between 5.20pm and 5.40pm.

A shop window was smashed after two males were involved in an altercation.

If you can help police identify the men pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5221252724