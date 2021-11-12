CCTV appeal following assault at The Cider Press, Bristol
We’re releasing images of a man and a woman that police want to speak to in connection with an assault on a female victim at The Cider Press, Gloucester Road, Bristol.
The incident took place on Friday 1 October at around 11.30pm. The victim suffered injuries to her face which required treatment in hospital.
If you recognise them or have any information that could help police, please call 101 quoting reference 5221229455.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.