CCTV appeal following burglaries in Bedminster

Officers investigating two burglaries in Bedminster are releasing a CCTV image of a person they need the public’s help with identifying.

Residential properties in Elmdale Road and Highbury Road were broken into during the early hours of Saturday 10 July.

A number of items were stolen, including an iPhone, Macbook, Nintendo games console, wallets and a set of house keys.

Enquiries have taken place and we wish to talk to the male, pictured, in connection with our ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises him, or witnessed the burglaries, is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5221155271.