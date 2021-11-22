CCTV appeal: GBH in Hanham

Officers investigating a GBH assault in Hanham last month want to speak to the two men pictured as part of their enquiries.

The victims, two men both aged in their 30s, were attacked by unknown male offenders while they were walking along Hollyguest Road at around 9.50pm on Thursday 14 October.

One of the victims needed to be treated in hospital for significant injuries. He is now recovering.

We know the CCTV footage isn’t very clear but we’re hoping someone may recognise the men by their clothing.

If you can help police identify them, please call 101 quoting reference 5221241154.