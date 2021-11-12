CCTV released in Castle Park rape investigation

Detectives investigating a rape in Castle Park last month are releasing CCTV footage of a male they need the public’s help with identifying.

The victim was attacked while he walked through the park in Bristol between 6.10-7am on Saturday 16 October. High-visibility reassurance patrols have since been conducted.

The suspect we’re seeking is said to have been black or mixed race and spoke with a deep accent, likened to South African.

Last month a black and white image was released as part of our enquiries, but detectives are today issuing a second image and a short CCTV clip of the same individual in the hope it’ll assist our investigation further.

He’s described as approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of a slim build.

Detective Inspector Andrew Branch said: “We are continuing to ensure the victim has access to all the support services he needs following this sickening attack.

“We’d urge any witnesses who were in the area at the time and haven’t yet spoken to police to get in touch.

“We are also keen to hear from anyone who recognises the male in the pictures. He was seen riding a dark-coloured scooter or e-scooter in Union Street, Broadmead, Bearpit and King’s Square that morning.”

If you recognise the male, or witnessed what happened, please call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221242253.