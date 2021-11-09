Closure order for Yeovil address linked to drugs and antisocial behaviour

Police have secured a closure order against a residential address in Yeovil which has been linked to drug offences and antisocial behaviour.

The address, in Millbrook, has now been closed, to all persons including the tenant and any person found within the property will now be committing a criminal offence.

The order was granted at Taunton Magistrates Court on Monday 8 November following an application by Avon and Somerset Police. The order will last for three months.

Acting Neighbourhood Sergeant Daniel Crawford said: “For too long the residents of Millbrook have endured the negative effects from antisocial behaviour in their street, originating from this address and the persons linked to it.

“The address has been linked to the selling of controlled drugs in Yeovil, antisocial behaviour and significant public order incidents. The nuisance and disorder associated with this address has had a huge negative effect on the local area.

“Neighbourhood officers and multi-agency partners have attempted to help the tenant, and to thus alleviate the problem, but it has not produced the necessary results and therefore we are pleased with the magistrates’ decision.

“I am grateful to the residents of Millbrook for their continued support and assistance in recent months. It’s enabled us to take proactive action and obtain a court order to hopefully prevent these incidents from continuing.”

We’d urge any community experiencing similar issues to contact the police so we’re aware of the issue and can look to take proactive action, where required.