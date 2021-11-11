Have you seen wanted man Ryan Hack?
Can you help us find Ryan Hack?
The 21-year-old is wanted regarding a breach of bail and in connection with a harassment investigation.
Hack has links with several parts of Bristol, including Bedminster, Ashton and Sea Mills.
He’s described as white, male, about 5ft 10ins, as having a West Country accent and has a pierced left eyebrow. He frequently rides a bike and wears baseball caps.
If you see Hack, please don’t approach, call 999 quoting reference 5221026792, or ring 101 with any other information.