Investigation into injured man’s death

An investigation is underway following the unexplained death of a man in Weston-super-Mare.

A man, in his 40s, was found with a significant head injury at a residential address in Rydal Road at about 3.20am on Tuesday 16 November. Police and paramedics attended the scene and he was transferred to hospital.

Sadly, he died in hospital in the late afternoon of Wednesday 17 November. His family are aware of what has happened.

A woman, in her 30s, was arrested at the scene and has since been released under investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Roger Doxsey said: “Our enquiries into what happened are at a very early stage.

“A post-mortem will be carried out in due course to help us understand the cause of death, but we’re treating the man’s death as unexplained at this time.

“Our sympathies go out to his family and friends at this difficult time. We will ensure they are supported throughout our investigation.

“We’d ask anyone who saw something unusual or suspicious on Monday evening or Tuesday morning to get in touch. It may seem trivial or insignificant to you, but it could make a big difference to our investigation.”

The local neighbourhood policing team are aware of what has happened and people can expect to see an increased policing presence in the area while enquiries are carried out and to provide reassurance to the community.

Anyone with information about what happened should call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221269622.