Investigation into man’s death continues – Bath

A man arrested in connection with the death of a teenager following an assault in Bath has been released on police bail while investigations continue.

Sadly, Benjamin Smith, 18, of Melksham, died in hospital on Tuesday 2 November, following an assault in the early hours of Monday 1 November.

Our thoughts are with his family, who are being supported by specialist officers and ask for privacy as they come to terms with their tragic loss.

The assault happened in Corn Street between 2.30am and 3am, almost immediately after an altercation at McDonald’s in nearby Southgate Street.

Benjamin went to hospital by ambulance for treatment to a head injury but sadly died on Tuesday evening.

A man aged 19 was initially arrested on Monday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and was subsequently re-arrested on Wednesday 3 November, on suspicion of murder. He has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

If you were in the area of Southgate Street, St James’s Parade or Corn Street, Bath, between 2.30am and 3am on Monday 1 November you may be able to help.

If you saw the incident or have dashcam or phone footage which could help please call 101 and give the reference 5221256064.