PCC announces preferred candidate to be the next Chief Constable

Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Mark Shelford has announced that Sarah Crew is his preferred candidate to be the next Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police.

The Police and Crime Panel will meet on Thursday 25 November where Mark Shelford will seek confirmation of appointment for his preferred candidate.

Sarah was Deputy Chief Constable for Avon and Somerset Police from 2017 before becoming the Temporary Chief Constable this year.

PCC Mark Shelford said: “I am delighted to announce my preferred candidate – Sarah Crew – and look forward to the Police and Crime Panel confirmation hearing.

“At the start of this process, I said I was looking for a robust and innovative Chief Constable who is able to inspire their workforce and Sarah has a proven track record of strong and effective leadership.

“It’s been a tough two years for policing due to the pandemic, a changing landscape and new demands but I am confident that Sarah will successfully deliver a professional, efficient and effective police service for our communities. The police officers and staff in Avon and Somerset are dedicated and hardworking, and I believe that Sarah can enhance their considerable efforts and skills.”

The selection panel was made up of PCC Mark Shelford, former Chief Constable for Dorset James Vaughan, CEO for Voscur Sandra Meadows and Independent Member Carolyn Dhanraj.

The announcement follows a rigorous selection process by the PCC and a selection panel. Over the two days, the candidates completed a media exercise, met with two stakeholder panels before attending a final interview with the selection panel.

Under the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act, PCCs are responsible for appointing Chief Constables. Following the decision, the PCC must then inform the Police and Crime Panel of the preferred candidate.

The Police and Crime Panel must consider the appointment within three weeks and hold a confirmation hearing.

The Police and Crime Panel must then give its views on whether or not the candidate should be appointed. The Panel has the power to veto the PCC’s choice but this can only be done if two thirds of the Panel agree.

In those circumstances, the PCC must appoint someone else to the role.