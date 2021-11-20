Photo issued in bid to identify man in connection with assault investigation

We’re issuing a photo of a man we’d like to identify in connection with two assaults in Weston-super-Mare.

The incident happened in the Richmond Street area of the town at just after 3.30am on Sunday 5 September.

Two people – a 31-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were assaulted – with the man being knocked unconscious as a result of being attacked.

The man in the image is described as white, between 25 and 30 years old, around 5ft 5ins-5ft 7ins, with short dark hair and of stocky build.

If you recognise the man in the photo, or have any information which would assist our investigation, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5221205285.