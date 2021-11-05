Serious injury collision in Bristol under investigation

An investigation has been launched following a serious injury collision in Bristol city centre, near the M32.

At just before midnight on Thursday (November 4), a Volkswagen car seen driving at excess speed failed to stop for officers in the York Road area of Montpelier.

At just after midnight this car was involved in a collision with another car in Newfoundland Circus – at the junction of the A4044 and A4032.

One of the occupants of the Volkswagen, an 18-year-old man, left the scene and was located by officers nearby. He’s been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drugs and failing to stop, and has been taken to hospital to be checked over.

The second occupant – a teenage boy – has also been taken to hospital for treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the second vehicle, a woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and she’s been taken to hospital where she’s undergoing emergency treatment. The passenger in this vehicle, a man, has also been taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

This incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to police involvement prior to the collision occurring.

Road closures were put in place to allow for a full investigation to be carried out at the scene of this collision.

Update 7.30am, Friday 5 Nov – the M32 has now re-opened inbound between junctions 2 and 3 following the earlier collision.