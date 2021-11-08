Stolen items recovered as enquiries continue into burglaries in North Petherton

Officers investigating three burglaries in North Petherton are keen to hear from anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the area.

Residential properties were broken into in the Taunton Road and Broadlands Avenue areas between 7.15-8.10pm on Saturday 30 October.

At about 8.10pm the same night, a dog-walker reported to police they had seen a number of males next to a light-coloured car, which was parked in a layby in Willstock Way. Officers attended and a number of stolen items were found close by.

Anyone who spotted someone acting suspiciously that night is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221255072.