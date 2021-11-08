Stolen items recovered as enquiries continue into burglaries in North Petherton
Officers investigating three burglaries in North Petherton are keen to hear from anyone who saw people acting suspiciously in the area.
Residential properties were broken into in the Taunton Road and Broadlands Avenue areas between 7.15-8.10pm on Saturday 30 October.
At about 8.10pm the same night, a dog-walker reported to police they had seen a number of males next to a light-coloured car, which was parked in a layby in Willstock Way. Officers attended and a number of stolen items were found close by.
Anyone who spotted someone acting suspiciously that night is asked to call 101 and give the call-handler reference number 5221255072.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.