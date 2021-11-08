Two arrests after death of woman in Wells

Officers are at an address in South Street, Wells, following the discovery of the body of a woman.

We were called to the property by the ambulance service just after 2.30pm on Sunday 7 November.

While the cause of the woman’s death is still to be formally established, detectives are currently treating it as suspicious and a murder enquiry has been launched.

Formal identification is yet to take place but the woman’s immediate next of kin have been informed and are being supported. Our hearts go out to them.

Two men were arrested overnight on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody this morning, Monday 8 November.

If you have any CCTV, dashcam or phone footage of South Street over the weekend which could help, or saw or heard anything suspicious in the area, please call 101 and give the reference 5221261875.

A road closure remains in place in South Street.