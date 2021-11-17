Two arrests made following burglary at Somerset scrap yard

We’d like to thank security staff whose call led to two arrests following a burglary at a scrap metal yard in Dunkerton yesterday (Tuesday 16 November).

At around 8.50pm we received a report that two men had been seen running from the premises after staff noticed a suspicious vehicle parked nearby and went to investigate.

The staff managed to detain one of the men at the yard. The other was later located nearby.

On arrival at the site, officers discovered three cars had been jacked up in what appeared to be an attempt to remove catalytic converters.

The two men, aged 19 and 37, were arrested on suspicion of burglary and remain in custody at the time of writing.

Detective Inspector Angela Burtonwood said: “We are currently seeing an increase in thefts from scrap yards and we are asking business owners to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us.

“If you believe a crime is in progress, call 999. Non-urgent matters should be reported via 101 or online .”

For more information on catalytic converter theft, visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org/keeping-safe/home-property-safety/catalytic-converter-theft