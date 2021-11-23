Update on Norton Fitzwarren murder investigation

Inquiries continue today into the deaths of a man and a woman in Norton Fitzwarren on Sunday.

A murder investigation led by the Major Crime Investigation Team was launched following the deaths at a property on Dragon Rise on Sunday evening.

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victims are believed to be 36-year-old Stephen Chapple and 33-year-old Jennifer Chapple.

Their children, aged five and six, were found by officers asleep upstairs and are now being looked after by family members.

Specially trained officers are providing support to the families of both Stephen and Jennifer and our thoughts continue to be with them at this awful time.

A post mortem examination has confirmed Jennifer died from multiple stabs wounds. The post mortem examination to determine Stephen’s cause of death is ongoing.

Two men, aged 34 and 67, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday.

Magistrates today granted an extension to the custody time limit in relation to a 34-year-old man while the 67-year-old man has been released under investigation to allow further enquiries to take place.

Cordons remain at two properties on Dragon Rise as officers continue to examine them.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Neil Meade said: “What happened to Stephen and Jennifer is utterly heart-breaking and I can’t begin to imagine the impact their deaths will have on their two children.

“Family liaison officers are supporting both families and keeping them updated on the progress of our investigation.

“I appreciate there is significant interest in what happened and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on the families.”

He added: “This is a tragic incident which has shocked the community and neighbourhood officers are patrolling the area to provide reassurance. Should anyone have any concerns about what happened I’d encourage them to talk to them.”