Alert over burglars targeting jewellery

We’re urging householders to be on the alert after a number of burglaries in which cash and jewellery were stolen.

Fourteen burglaries have been reported since mid-November in Burnham-on-Sea, Clevedon, Congresbury, Highbridge, Nailsea, Pill, Weston-super-Mare and Yatton.

While the householders were out burglars have forced rear doors, often smashing a glass panel to gain entry. They’re targeting cash, watches and high-value jewellery and leaving costume jewellery and other valuables.

Detective Sergeant Mark Bryant of the force’s team targeting burglars said: “Jewellery and watches are so often gifts from loved ones and have a sentimental value over and above their price which makes them irreplaceable.

“We’re carrying out detailed investigations at each crime scene, including forensic examinations and house to house enquiries as well as issuing Neighbourhood Watch alerts.”

If you have any information about these burglaries please call 101 and give the reference 5221293767. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111.

DS Bryant also asks people to report suspicious activity at a neighbour’s property straight away.

If you hear an alarm sounding or glass breaking look out if you feel safe doing so and pass on descriptions of people and vehicles.

Call 999 if a crime is in progress or the suspects are still in the area. Otherwise ring our 24/7 non-emergency number 101.

You can deter burglars by:

keeping side gates locked and storing tools and ladders securely

ensuring doors and windows are closed and locked if you’re not in the room

locking up and setting the alarm, if you have one, when it gets dark as well as when you go out

keeping cash in a bank, building society or post office account

using a specialist storage firm or safety deposit box for high value jewellery

if you do use a safe, investing in a good quality one that’s professionally fitted to a solid wall or floor

keeping a record of your valuables including a photo and short description

wherever possible, installing and using burglar alarms, CCTV and smart doorbells

joining or setting up Neighbourhood Watch

You can find out more on our crime prevention page.