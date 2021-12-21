Appeal after assault outside city centre shop

An assault in Bristol city centre is under investigation.

We received a report of a disturbance at a shop in St Augustine’s Parade at just after 4.20pm on Monday 1 November.

A male customer was refusing to leave the premises as requested by staff.

On arrival, officers were told the customer once outside had slapped the arm of one of the staff. It caused the victim to drop his phone causing it to break.

Officers searched the surrounding area to see if they could find anyone matching the suspect’s description, but they were unable to.

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a male we wish to talk to in connection with our enquiries.

He’s described as white, of slim build, about 6ft and had short brown hair He was wearing a camouflage-style jacket, blue Adidas jogging bottoms and white shoes. He was carrying a black and yellow shoulder bag too.

Witnesses, or anyone who recognises the male, should call 101 and give reference number 5221256756.