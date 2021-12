Officers investigating a sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare are releasing a photograph of a male they wish to talk to as part of their enquiries.

A female, in her 20s, was walking along Station Road, at just after 3.30am on Saturday 23 October when an unknown man touched her inappropriately from behind.

If you recognise this male, or witnessed what happened, please call 101 and give reference number 5221248509.