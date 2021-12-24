Appeal after two assaults in St Paul’s

Officers are investigating a public order incident and two assaults that happened in St Paul’s this month.

At approximately 12.15-12.35pm on Monday 6 December, an unknown man sprayed offensive graffiti in the Grosvenor Road area of the city.

He was challenged about what he was doing by two separate women. The first one he spat at and the second he assaulted by spitting at initially, before kicking and punching her to the ground. The second victim sustained facial and dental injuries, as well as bruising, and required hospital treatment.

The suspect then left the scene on foot and the police were called.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and we are releasing an image of a male we wish to talk to in connection with our investigation.

He’s described as male, black, about 6ft 4ins and had black hair and facial hair. He is pictured wearing a dark blue hooded top with cream sleeves, a purple bandana, blue jeans and was in possession of a camouflage-style rucksack and black plastic bag.

The neighbourhood team is aware and officers have been conducting patrols in the local area.

Anyone who witnesses what happened, or recognises this individual, should report it to police on 101 and giving the call-handler reference number 5221286389.