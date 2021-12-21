Appeal after woman assaulted on Bristol bus

We’re releasing CCTV footage of a man police wish to identify after a woman was assaulted on a Bristol bus last month.

At around 12:15am on Sunday 14 November, the victim was travelling on the T1 bus from Bristol centre to Thornbury when she was verbally abused by an unknown male.

He then hit her with a newspaper, and bent her fingers backwards causing a minor injury to her hand.

The offender is described as white, aged in his early 40s, of medium build, clean shaven with short brown hair. He wore glasses, earpods, a pink shirt and a blue jacket.

If you recognise him, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference 5221267973.